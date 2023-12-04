EXPOSED: Mom of KeKe Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Filed Restraining Order Against Husband After Fight Over Trump

The mother of KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson obtained a restraining order against her husband — years before KeKe accused Darius of abuse. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Darius’ mother Yhinyer Jackson filed a petition against her husband Romel Jackson in July 2020.

At the time of her filing, Yhinyer said she lived with Romel but feared for her safety. She asked the court to order Romel to stay 100 yards away from her and cease any sort of harassment. Darius’ mother detailed an alleged incident that took place on July 2, 2022. She wrote, “While I was doing dishes, I made a comment to Mr. Romel Jackson about him using his little finger when he was playing around with my nephew when he was visiting in 2013.”

She continued, “Mr. Jackson suddenly became very aggressive, pressing his chest and body against me, touching me all over my body very hard, and trying to put his finger into my private part. I was extremely frightened and upset.” Yhinyer said she had emotional injuries including anxiety and fear.

In her filing, she described a separate alleged incident that took place in June 2020. She said, “Mr. Jackson was watching TV and the anchor was criticizing [President Trump] in a negative way and I said that the President wasn’t that bad. After I said that Mr. Jackson got up from his chair and used the President’s comment about “grabbing them by the p----.” Then, [he] started chasing me, pushing me around and tried to do that same thing to me. After struggling, I got away and he yelled at me “How do you like.”

“In addition to the two incidents where Mr. Jackson has touched me in a sexual manner without my consent, he has also forcibly slapped me on the butt very hard without my consent and against my will on multiple occasions.” Yhinyer claimed that her husband had “on many occasions tried to forcibly enter my bedroom by using knives or other objects to pry open the door. He has done this countless times since we started sleeping in separate bedrooms in 2014.”

“When I am in the room, I push back against the door to prevent him from entering,” she said. “When I am not in the room he will search through my personal belongings. When I have confronted him about this, he has said that there is no room in his house that he cannot go into whenever he wants.” A judge granted Yhinyer’s request for a temporary restraining order which instructed Romel to stay 100 yards away.

In response, Romel denied all allegations in the petition. He demanded Yhinyer be ordered to move out of their home in Riverside County, California. Darius’ father said there was no domestic violence abuse by him. “There was no police that were called, as there was no abuse,” he wrote.

He added, “[Yhinyer] is a pathological liar. Witnesses will testify against [Yhinyer’s] erratic behavior, and she is not credibly as she will make false claims to get an unfair advantage.” He claimed his wife made false claims in the petition. Romel pointed to his wife’s alleged criminal past. Romel said Yhinyer had been arrested for domestic violence against him in 1993 after allegedly attacking him with a knife. He said she was arrested in 2001 after throwing a shoe at him and causing his left to bleed.

Romel said his wife threw a remote and hit his face in 2003. He accused her of making the false allegations in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage in their divorce. In his filing, Romel explained he had been married to Yhinyer from 1989 until they separated in 2013. He said they lived together until 2020 when she obtained a restraining order against him. Regarding the July 2020 incident, Romel said Yhinyer started to make inflammatory accusations about him using a finger with her nephew in 2013 “with the intent to provoke me into an argument.”

Romel denied he was aggressive or pressed his body against hers. In his response, Romel also addressed the claims he chased his wife around while repeating Trump’s infamous statement a “flight of fantasy.” Romel claimed Yhinyer’s “anger and mood swings” caused him to distance himself from her. He alleged her behavior led to his sons having issues with her.

He claimed his wife had scratched their son Sarunas’ face, “which has caused a distancing in their relationship.” The restraining order was eventually dropped but the parties are still fighting in divorce court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, KeKe obtained a restraining order against Darius after accusing him of getting physical with her in early November. “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she wrote. In addition, Darius' brother Sarunas was accused of choking the mother of his daughter in a recent court filing.