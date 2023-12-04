'Total Loser': Donald Trump Attacks Robert De Niro After Actor's Gotham Awards Speech — 'He Has Become Unwatchable'
Donald Trump attacked Robert De Niro after the actor targeted the ex-president during a speech at the Gotham Independent Film Awards last week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the 80-year-old Hollywood legend targeted Trump during his speech at the Gotham Awards on November 27, the embattled ex-president took to Truth Social on Sunday to fire back at De Niro.
According to Trump, De Niro is a “total loser” who has become “unwatchable.”
The 77-year-old ex-president also claimed that the Godfather actor’s talents have “greatly diminished” and that De Niro’s reputation is “shot.”
“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday night – nearly one week after the Gotham Awards took place.
“He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others,” the 45th president continued.
“He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!” Trump concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Niro first targeted Trump during his speech at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on the night of November 27 in Manhattan.
The Killers of the Flower Moon star’s initial speech was allegedly censored by the event’s producers, and De Niro was forced to improvise his remarks as he presented the Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award.
“The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out,” the Taxi Driver star explained. “I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it.”
- Donald Trump Rants About ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Being Biden’s ‘Boss’ During Unhinged Speech Where Ex-President Said the U.S. Capital ‘Looks Like S---’
- 'FOX NEEDS MAGA': Donald Trump Attacks Fox News Over 'Bad Debates' and 'Negative Ads' Directed at Him
- 'Dumb As Rocks': Donald Trump ATTACKS 'Unattractive Wack Job' Journalist After Hit Piece About His Bleak Post-Presidency Life
De Niro then launched into a surprising tirade against ex-President Trump.
“The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years,” the acting legend charged. “Years in office and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul,” the Goodfellas star continued. “He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect, for example, by using Pocahontas as a slur. Filmmakers, on the other hand, strive.”
De Niro concluded his remarks by scolding Apple and the Gotham Awards for editing his speech. Apple produced the actor’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.
“So, I’m going to say these things but to Apple and thank them and all that Gotham, blah, blah blah Apple, but who?” De Niro said. “I don’t feel like thanking them at all for what they did.”
“How dare they do that, actually,” he added before departing the stage.