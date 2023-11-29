Robert De Niro's Close Pals Urge Actor to Change His Angry Ways After Losing Civil Trial: Report
Close friends of Robert De Niro, 80, allegedly suggest he tone down his attitude and be nice after a New York jury awarded his former personal assistant $1.2 million in a bitter civil trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Details of explosive rage and abuse against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, 41, were revealed in court before the jury found De Niro's company, Canal Productions, liable for gender discrimination and retaliation against the former employee.
Those close to the aging actor were allegedly not surprised by the jury's verdict.
"Bob has always had an awful temper," a close pal told the National Enquirer. "The only thing that's surprising is that it remained a secret for so long!
"He's notoriously hard on his staff and everyone else around him." the source added. "He's a prickly personality with a hair trigger no one wants to pull."
The close friend reportedly said that recent revelations about the Goodfellas star's mean-spirited ways "may have damaged De Niro's image beyond repair — and pals are urging him to change the way he treats other people before it's too late."
Another source echoed the close pal's claims and alleged that the Taxi Driver star has always been angry and abusive, "I've seen him unload on his ex-wives, his kids, waiters and whoever else tries his patience."
RadarOnline.com reached out to De Niro's rep for comment.
- 'Shame on You': Robert De Niro Shouts at Ex-Assistant on Stand in $12 Million Legal Battle
- Robert De Niro Scoffs at Claim He Called Ex-assistant a ‘B----,’ Says She Failed to Present Evidence in $12 Million Battle
- ‘F--- You': Robert De Niro Pleads for Voicemail of Him Berating ‘Spoiled Brat’ Ex-Assistant Not be Shown to Jury
Hollywood veteran Mickey Rouke claimed that De Niro hurt his career and banned him from being cast in the 2019 blockbuster, The Irishman, over a decades-old grudge, which reportedly dated back to the two men clashing on the set of Angel Heart.
"The casting person told my manager Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie," Rouke recalled.
Despite recent concern from his inner circle, De Niro apparently isn't ready to change his ways just yet. The actor is planning to appeal the New York civil trial verdict.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
De Niro's Canal Productions initially sued Robinson in 2019. The company claimed she had "stolen" millions of Delta Airlines miles, binge-watched Friends on the clock, and spent thousands on Ubers and going out to eat. Robinson responded by counter-suing her former boss, whom she accused of being abusive.
De Niro's anger was on full display in court when he testified under oath that he called Robinson a "f------ spoiled brat" after she failed to wake him up for an appointment and demanded that she scratch his back while adding, "It was never done with any disrespect."