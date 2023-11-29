Robert De Niro's Close Pals Urge Actor to Change His Angry Ways After Losing Civil Trial: Report

Close friends of Robert De Niro, 80, allegedly suggest he tone down his attitude and be nice after a New York jury awarded his former personal assistant $1.2 million in a bitter civil trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Details of explosive rage and abuse against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, 41, were revealed in court before the jury found De Niro's company, Canal Productions, liable for gender discrimination and retaliation against the former employee.