‘Piece of S---': Robert De Niro’s Daughter Accused Of Sending ‘Threatening’ Text to Ex-Assistant Suing Actor for $12 Million
Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant Graham Robinson accused his family member of sending her a threatening text message — while the two continued to battle it out in court.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the text message Robinson claimed she received over the weekend.
De Niro and Robinson are in the middle of a trial in New York. The actor sued his ex-employee for $6 million. He claimed she binge-watched Netflix during work hours, used the company credit for personal expenses, and transferred millions of airline miles for her personal use without permission.
Robinson started as De Niro’s assistant in 2008 and worked her way up to VP of Production for his company Canal Productions. She resigned in 2019.
Robinson denied all allegations of wrongdoing in De Niro’s lawsuit. She claimed the actor was aware of all her expenses and use of the airline miles.
The ex-employee then filed a $12 million lawsuit against De Niro for gender discrimination. She claimed De Niro and his team filed a “frivolous” lawsuit after learning she hired a lawyer to bring claims against the actor.
In her lawsuit, she claimed De Niro was a toxic boss who called her a “b----” and yelled at her in front of others. She said he forced her to talk to him on the phone while he urinated, made inappropriate comments in the office, and paid his male trainer more than her.
De Niro testified in court last week refuting Robinson’s allegations. He called the lawsuit “nonsense.”
Last week, Robinson broke down on the stand recalling the “creepy” moment De Niro asked her to scratch his back.
On Monday, Robinson’s attorney claimed his client had received a message from De Niro’s daughter.
He told the judge, “My client received a text message, a threatening text message, that the iPhone — I don’t know if your Honor is aware of this feature of iPhone that if you don’t have a number, it suggests who the person may be, and it suggested it was a daughter of Mr. De Niro.”
He continued, “We googled the number, and it did return back a connection to that individual's social media.”
The lawyer did not reveal which daughter they believe sent the message.
The alleged message read, “You disgusting. Little beast … you have nothing better to do with your pathetic life than destroy an 80-year-old man’s life for money. You piece of s---. He lost a grandson only 4 mo ago and has to deal with a scumbag like you. Sickening hopefully you and your family will suffer like you have made so many suffer.”
Robinson’s attorney asked the court to instruct De Niro to tell his family members to contact Robinson. The court agreed.
The trial continued this morning.