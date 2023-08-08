Autopsy Reveals Robert De Niro's 19-Year-Old Grandson Died From Accidental Overdose of Cocaine and Fentanyl

The cause of death for Robert De Niro's grandson has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found unresponsive in a New York City apartment on July 2. Police said a mirror containing a "white powdery substance" was near Rodriguez's body in the apartment.

After it was revealed the teen's death was being investigated as a potential overdose, the medical examiner's report released Monday confirmed that a fatal dose of illicit substances led to his unexpected death.