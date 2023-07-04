De Niro Grandson’s Deadly Double Life: Tragic Leandro Died in Sordid Drug Den After Cocaine Binge, Cops Believe
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, appeared to be a raving druggie who died from a fatal overdose during a cocaine binge, a law enforcement source told RadarOnline.com.
Leandro, 19, was found dead on Sunday at an apartment in Lower Manhattan where he was house-sitting. Cops had responded to a wellness check phoned in from a concerned friend.
The teenager’s lifeless body was found in a chair next to a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia, a police source said.
The evidence was seized for testing. The formal results are expected to be released within days, the source added.
In an explosive exclusive interview with this outlet, the law enforcement insider described the crime scene as being akin to a “sordid common drug user’s den.”
In his first remarks since the tragic death discovery, 79-year-old De Niro said he was “deeply distressed” by the sudden passing of his “beloved” grandson.
“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” the two-time Oscar winner said on Monday.
The drug discovery is in wild contrast to the wild child belief of police who are concerned Leandro loved to live dangerously — drinking and drugging until dawn unbeknownst to his unsuspecting family.
Said the investigative source: “We believe Leandro had a hidden side which finally proved deadly after a long night of partying.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leandro’s death was first confirmed on Monday morning via a social media post published by his mother and De Niro’s adopted daughter, Drena De Niro.
“My beautiful sweet angel,” Drena wrote hours after her son’s body was discovered in Lower Manhattan on Sunday. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”
“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” she continued. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”