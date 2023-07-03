Robert De Niro Breaks His Silence on 19-year-old Grandson Leandro's Death: 'I'm Deeply Distressed'

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the Instagram caption read. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

"I wish I was with you," Drena's caption continued. "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

