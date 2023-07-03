Robert De Niro Breaks His Silence on 19-year-old Grandson Leandro's Death: 'I'm Deeply Distressed'
Legendary actor Robert De Niro broke his silence on the death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Leandro was found unresponsive in his New York City apartment. Robert's adopted daughter Drena De Niro revealed the news of her son's passing in a touching Instagram post, which she dedicated to her "beautiful sweet angel."
On Monday, the Casino actor told Page Six he was "deeply distressed" about his grandson's passing.
"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," his rep said in a statement. "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."
In Drena's Instagram announcement, the grieving mother recalled the intense love she felt for her son since before he was born.
"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the Instagram caption read. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."
"I wish I was with you," Drena's caption continued. "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."
Drena painfully concluded the post that, "I wish that love alone could have saved you."
"I’m so sorry my baby. … Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," Drena ended the emotional post, in which she tagged Leo's father, graffiti artist Carlos "Mare139" Rodriguez.
Carlos commented on the tribute, "words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends."
"He is Godschild [sic] now," Carlos continued. "On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO."
While the official cause of death has yet to be released, drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found near Leo's body. No signs of trauma were present. As RadarOnline.com reported, an alleged white powder substance was reportedly found on a plate at the scene. TMZ reported the death is being investigated as an overdose.