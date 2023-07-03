Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Robert De Niro's Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment at 19
Source: Mega; @drenadeniro/Instagram
By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Robert De Niro’s grandson passed away in New York over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found dead inside a New York City apartment on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement
Robert De Niro's Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment at 19
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram

Drena De Niro, the 79-year-old Taxi Driver’s adopted daughter, confirmed her son’s passing via a heartbreaking social media post early Monday morning.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” Drena wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” the Goodfellas star’s daughter continued. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry [Carlos Mare],” Drena added, referring to Leandro’s father. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the New York Post, De Niro adopted Drena in 1976 shortly after he married actress Diahnne Abbott.

Drena and her partner, artist Carlos Mare, then had Leandro in 2003.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment at 19
Source: Mega

Leandro was also an actor in his own right and appeared in 2018’s A Star is Born, 2018’s The Collection, and 2005’s Cabaret Maxime.

Leandro’s father further confirmed the 19-year-old’s heartbreaking passing in a separate social media post.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Robert De Niro's Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment at 19
Source: Mega

“Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends,” Mare wrote on Monday morning. “He is God's child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Leandro’s passing in New York City on Sunday came just weeks after Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, in May.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.