Robert De Niro's 19-year-old Grandson Found Dead in NYC Apartment

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” the Goodfellas star’s daughter continued. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry [Carlos Mare],” Drena added, referring to Leandro’s father. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”