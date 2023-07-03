Robert De Niro's Dead Grandson, 19, Discovered With White Powdery Substance Near Body: Report
An alleged white powdery substance was discovered near Robert De Niro's grandson's body on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned. As this outlet reported, 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in a $1 million apartment in New York City over the weekend — and while no official cause of death has been released, it's being reported the white substance was allegedly located on a plate when police arrived at the scene.
Leandro was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter Drena, 51. According to Daily Mail, he was sitting in a chair inside the apartment at the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street when he was discovered by a friend, who allegedly went to check on him after not hearing from Leandro for a few days.
A police source told the outlet that the alleged white substance was found near his body, and no signs of trauma were present. TMZ reported Leandro's death is being investigated as an overdose.
The Goodfellas actor released a statement about his grandson's death shortly after the news was announced.
"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro's statement read. "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."
De Niro's adopted daughter revealed her child's death on social media Monday.
“My beautiful sweet angel,” Drena wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."
She continued: "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."
Leandro's dad was artist Carlos Rodriguez, who Drena tagged in the post. He also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son.
“Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends,” Mare wrote. “He is God's child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.”
R.I.P.