Robert De Niro's Dead Grandson, 19, Discovered With White Powdery Substance Near Body: Report

Leandro was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter Drena, 51. According to Daily Mail, he was sitting in a chair inside the apartment at the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street when he was discovered by a friend, who allegedly went to check on him after not hearing from Leandro for a few days.

A police source told the outlet that the alleged white substance was found near his body, and no signs of trauma were present. TMZ reported Leandro's death is being investigated as an overdose.