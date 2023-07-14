Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert De Niro
Exclusive Details

'Percocet Princess': Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old Grandson

Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A woman dubbed the “Percocet Princess” was arrested this week in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested in New York City on Thursday evening during an undercover sting operation launched by the NYPD, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security.

Article continues below advertisement
Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson
Source: @DrenaDeNiro/Instagram

According to the New York Post, Marks is accused of selling De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson – Leandro De Niro Rodriguez – the drugs that led to his death on July 2.

She was arrested at approximately 6 PM on Thursday evening and investigators were reportedly still searching the 20-year-old suspected drug dealer’s home late Thursday night.

Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson
Source: Mega

Marks was federally charged with the distribution of narcotics and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court on Friday morning.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead in a Lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday, July 2.

Article continues below advertisement

A “white powdery substance” suspected to be cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was discovered near Leandro’s deceased body, leading investigators to probe the teenager’s death as a possible overdose.

Drena De Niro, Leandro’s mother and Robert De Niro’s eldest daughter, previously suggested that her son overdosed after taking pills that were laced with fentanyl.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro
Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson
Source: @DrenaDeNiro/Instagram

Drena also claimed that whoever sold Leandro the laced drugs did so knowingly.

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she wrote on Instagram in the days following her son’s tragic passing.

Article continues below advertisement
Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson
Source: Mega

“So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever,” Drena added at the time.

Meanwhile, the city medical examiner has not yet revealed an official cause of death for De Niro’s grandson. NYPD detectives from Narcotics Borough Manhattan South were reportedly brought in to further investigate the matter.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the 79-year-old Hollywood star said in a statement shortly after Leandro was found dead on July 2.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone,” De Niro added. “We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.