Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Son Was Sold 'Fentanyl-Laced Pills' Before His Death

de niro leandro
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena, claimed her son was sold "fentanyl-laced pills" before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last Sunday, after not hearing from Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, a friend called emergency services for a welfare check. He was tragically found unresponsive, sitting in a chair.

Police sources said a "white powdery substance," believed to be cocaine, was found "on a plate" near Leandro's body. Drug paraphernalia and pills were also at the crime scene.

de niro leandro
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram

While the cause of death was not initially released, it was reported that the passing was being investigated as an overdose. On Wednesday, Drena responded to a fan's comment on Instagram, who asked how Leandro died.

Drena claimed her son was knowingly sold "fentanyl-laced pills."

de niro leandro
Source: mega

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," Drena wrote in her reply to the supporter.

"So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever," the grieving mother added.

A law enforcement insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com that NYPD believed that whatever Leandro allegedly ingested was likely laced with Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate more potent than morphine.

de niro leandro
Source: @drenadeniro/Instagram

"The autopsy will inevitably explain how Leandro apparently died soon after ingesting what seemed to be cocaine," the source told RadarOnline.com at the time. NYPD was said to have described the apartment as a "sordid common drug user’s den."

The insider also claimed that drug-related evidence was carefully collected for analysis, as NYPD worked to isolate the fatal mix to "a rash of other drug deaths in New York in recent time."

de niro leandro
Source: mega/@drenadeniro/Instagram

The rise of Fentanyl-related overdoses has been linked to its powerful pain relief abilities and relatively low production cost for drug dealers.

"The illicit form has spread throughout the illegal drug market, turning up in heroin as well as pills stamped out to look like oxycodone or Adderall and other drugs (like cocaine)," the Wall Street Journal reported on traffickers and the use of Fentanyl.

The award-winning actor broke his silence on his grandson's death on Monday. In a statement from his rep, Robert said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

