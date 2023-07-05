Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Son Was Sold 'Fentanyl-Laced Pills' Before His Death

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," Drena wrote in her reply to the supporter.

"So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever," the grieving mother added.

A law enforcement insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com that NYPD believed that whatever Leandro allegedly ingested was likely laced with Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate more potent than morphine.

