Grieving Robert De Niro Spotted for First Time Since Death of 19-year-old Grandson Leandro, Visits Funeral Home With Daughter Drena
A grieving Robert De Niro was spotted for the first time this week following the sudden death of his grandson over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a heartbreaking development to come hours after Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found dead inside a Lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday, the 79-year-old Taxi Driver actor was seen departing his Upper East Side home on Monday evening.
De Niro was then seen arriving at the Frank E. Campbell funeral home alongside his adopted daughter, Drena De Niro, and Drena’s partner, Carlos Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, Drena posted an emotional update on Monday evening shortly after the trio’s funeral home visit.
“You didn't deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army,” De Niro’s 51-year-old daughter wrote.
“The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time,” Drena added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 19-year-old Leandro was found dead on Sunday at an apartment in Lower Manhattan after police responded to a wellness check phoned in from a concerned friend.
The teenager’s body was reportedly found in a chair next to a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to one NYPD source who spoke exclusively with this outlet.
Leandro’s parents ultimately confirmed the 19-year-old’s tragic passing in a series of social media posts published early Monday morning.
“It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” Drena and Carlos Rodriguez wrote. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy this time to process this inconsolable grief.”
The Raging Bull star then broke his silence on his grandson’s sudden passing on Monday evening.
"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro’s rep said in a statement at the time. "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."