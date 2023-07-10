'Heartbroken' Robert De Niro’s Pals Concerned for 79-year-old After Grandson Leandro’s Death: ‘He’s Retreated to a Very Dark Place’
The shocking death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson Leandro has left the Hollywood star brokenhearted and devastated, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the 79-year-old star had been extremely happy with his life prior to the incident. De Niro had been celebrating the birth of his daughter, Gia, with his partner of two years, Tiffany Chen.
“Bob had finally found peace in his life and was looking forward to the future with Tiffany and Gia after years of bitter battles with his ex-wife Grace Hightower,” said a source.
Leandro was found dead in a chair in a $4,000-a-month rented apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street. He had been house-sitting at the property. A friend called the police to perform a wellness check after De Niro’s grandson had failed to answer calls.
Law enforcement sources said Leandro’s body was found in a chair next to a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the NYPD has launched an investigation to find who supplied Leandro with the cocaine tainted with Fentanyl.
- Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Son Was Sold 'Fentanyl-Laced Pills' Before His Death
- Cops Launch Hunt for Drug Dealers Who Supplied Cocaine to Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Fear Fatal Dose Tainted With Fentanyl
- Grieving Robert De Niro Spotted for First Time Since Death of 19-year-old Grandson Leandro, Visits Funeral Home With Daughter Drena
Following the death, De Niro said, “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”
Leandro was the son of De Niro’s adoptive daughter, Drena, 51, and artist Carlos Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was a budding actor, and De Niro was “confident the kid was going places,” said a source.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“He’d already had a few roles in movies, and Bob encouraged him whenever he could,” the insider added.
De Niro adopted Drena while married to her mother, his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has six other children.
“Bob had a real fondness for Leo,” said a source. “He’s retreated to a very dark place. Everyone’s praying he finds the strength he needs to carry on.”