Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Robert De Niro
Exclusive

'Heartbroken' Robert De Niro’s Pals Concerned for 79-year-old After Grandson Leandro’s Death: ‘He’s Retreated to a Very Dark Place’

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The shocking death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson Leandro has left the Hollywood star brokenhearted and devastated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim the 79-year-old star had been extremely happy with his life prior to the incident. De Niro had been celebrating the birth of his daughter, Gia, with his partner of two years, Tiffany Chen.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM

“Bob had finally found peace in his life and was looking forward to the future with Tiffany and Gia after years of bitter battles with his ex-wife Grace Hightower,” said a source.

Leandro was found dead in a chair in a $4,000-a-month rented apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street. He had been house-sitting at the property. A friend called the police to perform a wellness check after De Niro’s grandson had failed to answer calls.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM

Law enforcement sources said Leandro’s body was found in a chair next to a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the NYPD has launched an investigation to find who supplied Leandro with the cocaine tainted with Fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Robert De Niro

Following the death, De Niro said, “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leandro was the son of De Niro’s adoptive daughter, Drena, 51, and artist Carlos Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was a budding actor, and De Niro was “confident the kid was going places,” said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Embedded Image
Source: @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

“He’d already had a few roles in movies, and Bob encouraged him whenever he could,” the insider added.

De Niro adopted Drena while married to her mother, his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has six other children.

“Bob had a real fondness for Leo,” said a source. “He’s retreated to a very dark place. Everyone’s praying he finds the strength he needs to carry on.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.