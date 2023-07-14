A 20-year-old known as the "Percocet Princess" has been arrested after allegedly selling Robert De Niro ’s grandson fake Oxycodone and Xanax pills laced with fentanyl. Sophia Haley Marks was being held without bail on federal narcotics charges in Manhattan Friday after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed police launched a manhunt for the dealer who sold the illicit drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez ,19, that resulted in the teen's death.

Marks is suspected of selling Rodriguez the pills the night before he was found dead inside a New York City apartment. According to the criminal indictment, she warned De Niro's grandson about the pills by telling him, "I don’t wanna kill u,” before selling him the fentanyl-laced oxy.

Text messages indicate that she tried to talk him out of buying the pills after he reached out to buy "thirties" — blue counterfeit oxy — on June 30.