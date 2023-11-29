Home > Exclusives > Music Exclusive Rapper Polo G Sues Promoters Over $495k Deal to Perform Overseas Months After Arrest Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 29 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Polo G dragged two concert promoters to federal court over a deal he signed to perform overseas. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rapper [real name: Taurus Bartlett] sued J. Noah B.V. and Jozef Wanno.

In the suit, Polo G explained he is a successful recording artist and performer. He said the defendants claimed to be booking agents and promoters. He said the defendants have, “committed a shocking and outrageous fraud upon the public. Specifically, Defendants are using Barlett’s name, image and “Polo G” trademark without permission in false advertisements.”

The lawsuit added, “In their false advertisements, Defendants have lied to the public by falsely asserting that Bartlett would perform live at certain venues on specified dates during November 2023. At all relevant times, Defendants knew these performances would not occur.” Polo Gsaid prior to the dates of advertised performances, his team told the defendants they had no rights to his services and the performances would not be happening. In addition, the rapper said he demanded the defendants stop advertising his performance and desist from making any other use of his name, image or trademark.

Despite his demands, Polo G said the company “willfully failed and refused to cease their wrongful behavior.” “Defendants continue to falsely advertise performances they knew would not occur. Defendants also continue to engage in unauthorized uses of [Polo G’s] name, image, and trademark, including on their Instagram account and on their website,” the lawsuit read.

Polo G said the false advertisements and misuse of his name have damaged and continue to damage his brand – along with his reputation in the music industry. In the suit, Polo admitted an agreement was signed with the defendants. The rapper was to be paid $495k for ten performances.

The contract allegedly stated Polo G would be paid 25% of the deal ($123k) immediately following the execution of the agreement. The remainder of the fee would be paid in installments. In his lawsuit, Polo G said defendant Noah failed to make the $123k payment immediately. The rapper said he was paid $100k following the payment deadline. He said he never received the additional $23k or any of the installment payments.

Polo G said he told the defendants the concerts would not be happening, but they continued to advertise the events. The rapper sued for unspecified damages.

On top of the civil lawsuit, in August, Polo G was arrested by LAPD after police raided his home. Polo and his brother had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery — stemming from a police report filed earlier this year, according to TMZ. Polo was released from jail after posting $100k bond.