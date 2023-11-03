Scientology Leader David Miscavige Denies Leah Remini Served Him With Bombshell Lawsuit Accusing Church of Harassment Campaign
David Miscavige, leader of the controversial Church of Scientology, is denying he was served with legal paperwork by Leah Remini — and has demanded her lawsuit against him not move forward.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Miscavige rushed to court days after Remini claimed she served Miscavige.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Remini sued the Church of Scientology and Miscavige accusing them of harassing her for years.
Remini was a member of Scientology from 1979 to 2013. After leaving, the actress spoke out against the church and its alleged treatment of members. She launched a TV show that featured ex-members of the church talking about their experience and even helped Danny Masterson’s alleged victims report him to police.
As a result, Remini claimed Scientology and church reps launched a public campaign to discredit her.
Remini said the defendants have attempted to have her fired from various jobs and put pressure on advertisers to not place ads on her shows.
“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read.
Last month, Remini told the court she had served Miscavige with the legal paperwork.
The actress hired a process server who drove to five different Scientology officers in Los Angeles looking for the leader.
The server said he dropped off the paperwork to a security guard at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. The man said he was approached by a security guard named Chuck.
"I asked if there was a manager that I could talk to? He said they’re not going to come out. I asked, can I go in? He said oh God, no and repositioned himself more between me and the entrance. I explained I am not trespassing while serving legal process, He said they do not want you on the property - I understand, I know your job. I announced that I was substitute serving him on behalf of David Miscavige with summons and complaints for two lawsuits," he explained.
"He backed up and would not take the documents so I dropped them at his feet."
Now, Miscavige has denied the service was proper.
In his motion, his lawyer wrote, “[Leah] was expelled from Scientology for serious misconduct. Plaintiff has made a career of publicly attacking her former religion and Mr. Miscavige personally. This lawsuit is just her latest effort to harass Mr. Miscavige.”
“[Leah] has not bothered to serve Mr. Miscavige with the Summons or Complaint. Instead, she sent her process server to purportedly attempt service at two Scientology-related locations, neither of which are Mr. Miscavige’s residence nor usual place of business. Plaintiff seems to believe that her statutory obligation to serve Mr. Miscavige can be sidestepped by unilaterally selecting any Church of Scientology or related organization around the world and throwing papers at a security guard,” his lawyer wrote.
As a result, the church leader argued he has not been served yet and that he should not be obligated to respond to Remini’s lawsuit until she has him personally served.