Scientology Leader David Miscavige Denies Leah Remini Served Him With Bombshell Lawsuit Accusing Church of Harassment Campaign

David Miscavige , leader of the controversial Church of Scientology , is denying he was served with legal paperwork by Leah Remini — and has demanded her lawsuit against him not move forward.

Remini was a member of Scientology from 1979 to 2013. After leaving, the actress spoke out against the church and its alleged treatment of members. She launched a TV show that featured ex-members of the church talking about their experience and even helped Danny Masterson ’s alleged victims report him to police.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Remini sued the Church of Scientology and Miscavige accusing them of harassing her for years.

Remini said the defendants have attempted to have her fired from various jobs and put pressure on advertisers to not place ads on her shows.

“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read.

The server said he dropped off the paperwork to a security guard at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. The man said he was approached by a security guard named Chuck.

"I asked if there was a manager that I could talk to? He said they’re not going to come out. I asked, can I go in? He said oh God, no and repositioned himself more between me and the entrance. I explained I am not trespassing while serving legal process, He said they do not want you on the property - I understand, I know your job. I announced that I was substitute serving him on behalf of David Miscavige with summons and complaints for two lawsuits," he explained.

"He backed up and would not take the documents so I dropped them at his feet."