'He's Thirsty AF': Donald Trump Compares Ron DeSantis to 'Third-rate OnlyFans Model' in Shocking 2024 Campaign Attack
Donald Trump recently compared Ron DeSantis to a “third-rate OnlyFans wannabe model” in a blistering attack against the Florida governor’s 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a wild development to come as the GOP primary and 2024 race for the White House continues to heat up ahead of next year’s November election, Trump’s campaign issued a shocking attack against DeSantis on Thursday.
In an official campaign statement titled KISS OF DEATH: Ron DeSantis Is Thirsty AF, Trump’s 2024 spokesperson, Steven Cheung, likened the Florida politician to an OnlyFans model.
Cheung also mocked the Florida governor’s recent debate performances before the fueling rumors that DeSantis sports high heels when out in public.
“Ron DeSanctimonious is acting more like a thirsty, third-rate OnlyFans wannabe model than an actual presidential candidate,” Trump’s 2024 campaign charged. “Instead of actually campaigning and trying to turn around his dismal poll numbers, DeSanctus is now so desperate for attention that he’s debating a Grade A loser like Gavin Newsom.”
“At the debate, Ron will flail his arms and bobble his head wildly, looking more like a San Francisco crackhead than the governor of Florida,” the statement continued. “This isn’t a prediction. It’s a spoiler.”
“Hopefully for Ron, it’s a seated debate so he won’t have to mash his foot into his high heels to look taller,” Cheung quipped. “But if not, he’ll definitely be on a 12-inch step stool so he can peek right above the podium.”
Even more blistering was Cheung’s claim that DeSantis is a “shill for China” and a “Communist Party of China sympathizer.”
The former president’s 2024 campaign spokesperson concluded Thursday’s attack against DeSantis by warning the Florida governor to watch out for “birdbrain” Nikki Haley and Chris Christie.
“DeSanctus better focus on Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, who has stolen all of his Never Trump RINO backers or he will soon find himself polling beneath Chris Christie—a place nobody wants to be,” Cheung wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Trump 2024 campaign’s missive against DeSantis on Thursday evening came just hours after the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., blasted Fox News for supporting both the Florida governor and Nikki Haley ahead of next year’s election.
Don Jr. claimed that Fox News has given DeSantis a “perpetual lap dance” regarding their coverage of the Florida governor over the past two years, while the network is now allegedly turning its sights to the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador.
"They gave Ron DeSantis the perpetual lap dance for two years, they realize he is not the guy, so now they're going to Nikki Haley because they want someone that when they call, whether it's good for the American people or not,” Don Jr. complained earlier this week.
Former President Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the 2024 White House with a whopping 60 percentage points as of November 30.
Meanwhile, Haley appears to be closing the gap between herself and DeSantis with 9.5 percentage points compared to the Florida governor’s 12.6.
Vivek Ramaswamy sits at 5.1% while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has maintained an abysmal 2.9%.