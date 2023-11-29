'We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses Donald Trump for 2024, Slams Democrats for 'Racist' Policies
A Black Lives Matter leader endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also slammed the Democratic Party for pushing “racist” policies.
In a surprising development to come less than one year before next year’s presidential election, BLM Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher announced his support for the embattled 45th president.
According to Fisher, he and other members of the Black community are ditching the Democrats in waves due to the “duplicity” and “hypocrisy” of the party.
The BLM leader also claimed that the Democratic Party is “against” the Black community – whereas Trump and the Republicans are “for” the community.
"It's the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy," Fisher told Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones on Tuesday. "We're not stupid. The brothers are not stupid.”
“We understand when someone's for us and when someone is not,” he continued, “and it's obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us."
Fisher argued that the Democratic Party’s “racist” policies “strike the heart” of not only “Black families” but also traditional “nuclear families” across the country.
"The policies actually strike at the heart of the Black family and the nuclear family," the BLM Rhode Island co-founder said.
Also surprising were similar remarks made by Fisher earlier this month regarding the Democratic Party’s allegedly poor treatment of the Black Community compared to Trump and the Republican Party.
Fisher, during a YouTube interview on The Kim Iversen Show, once again claimed that President Joe Biden and the Democrats “don’t value” Black communities.
"We've been used and abused for so long by that party, they don't value our vote," Fisher charged. "Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it's a racist party.”
“Donald Trump is just the opposite,” he continued at the time. “He's going to tell you how it is. He's going to give it to you straight."
"Trump has done more for the Black community than any president I can think of in my lifetime.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the BLM Rhode Island co-founder’s remarks this month came shortly after a new poll found President Biden trailing Trump among Black voters in six key battleground states ahead of next year’s general election.
The poll found that Black voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are registering 22% support for Trump – which is up from 14% from the 8% the 45th president maintained during the 2020 presidential election.
As for President Biden, a poll from earlier this year found that only 41% of Black voters want the 81-year-old to run for a second term – compared to the 90% of Black voters who initially approved of Biden’s administration during his first few months in the White House.
"A lot of people are misinformed," Fisher concluded this week. "They don't really understand because they don't educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history.”