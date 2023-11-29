‘Bachelorette’ Star DeMario Jackson's Accuser Finally Serve Him With Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Unsuccessful ‘Stakeout’ At His LA Pad

Bachelorette star DeMario Jackson was officially served with the lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting two women — following months of them being unable to track him down. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accusers, who filed suit using the pseudonyms Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, were granted permission to serve Jackson by placing a notice in the Los Angeles Times.

Source: ABC

The judge ordered the women could serve Jackson via the newspaper after the process server they hired failed to find Jackson at his home from November 2022 to December 2022. The server said he even tried to conduct a “stake-out” on Jackson’s residence but was unsuccessful. As a result, the women asked for permission to serve Jackson via an alternative method, which the court signed off on.

The notice was placed in the Los Angeles Times on October 30, 2023. As a result, Jackson has now been served and will be required to respond to the lawsuit. As we previously reported, in the lawsuit, the accusers accused Jackson of assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit is seeking unspecified damages. In the filing, Doe #1 said she met Jackson on a dating app in 2019. The then 25-year-old said she agreed to go on a date with the reality star.

Source: MEGA

She claimed during the date Jackson grabbed her and then exposed himself without consent. Doe #1 said Jackson apologized to her and agreed to meet for a second date. She said the two had drinks at a bar. Doe #1 said Jackson took her home where he “forcefully” sexually assaulted her.

Doe #1 said she went to the hospital the following morning to have a rape kit administered. Doe #2 claimed to have met Jackson on social media. She said he invited her over to his home for a date.

Source: ABC

While at his home, Doe #2 claimed Jackson “forced himself onto [her] despite her demands to stop.” While Jackson hasn’t responded to the lawsuit in court, he did release a statement to Entertainment Tonight where he denied the accusations.

“Four years ago, I, DeMario Jackson, walked directly into the Los Angeles police station after being falsely accused of raping two white women without a lawyer present and the police let me freely leave,” he said.

“Here is why: My arriving and departing Uber receipts proved when, where and the time I was with these women and the truth is my receipts proved I was completely out of the vicinity,” he added. “In addition to that, I provided screenshots of text message communication the day after they filed police reports. The authorities looked at all my evidence and let me, a six foot, four inches tall Black man leave that precinct without a doubt because I did no wrong. I am innocent, I did not hurt or harm those women.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegations came years after Jackson and his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Corinne Olympios were at the center of an investigation over an incident during filming.

Source: ABC