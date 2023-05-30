'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios and Sister Sue Over Car Crash That Allegedly Left Them With 'Personal Injuries' and Emotional Anguish'

Bachelor star Corinne Olympios and her sister, Taylor, have filed a lawsuit against a "negligent" driver following a car accident that left them both with alleged injuries that impacted their well-being.

The incident happened on March 5, 2022, a complaint filed this week that was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed, revealing it took place in Los Angeles at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Poinsettia Place.