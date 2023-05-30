'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios and Sister Sue Over Car Crash That Allegedly Left Them With 'Personal Injuries' and Emotional Anguish'
Bachelor star Corinne Olympios and her sister, Taylor, have filed a lawsuit against a "negligent" driver following a car accident that left them both with alleged injuries that impacted their well-being.
The incident happened on March 5, 2022, a complaint filed this week that was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed, revealing it took place in Los Angeles at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Poinsettia Place.
Listed in the defendants section are the driver as well as the John/Jane Does who "employed the persons who operated a motor vehicle in the court of their employment."
"At said time and place, Defendants, and each of them, negligently and recklessly owned, operated, controlled, maintained, managed, drove and entrusted their vehicle in such a manner as to cause it to cause a collision," the complaint stated.
The Olympios siblings argued that as a result of the "negligence," they both sustained "personal injuries and suffered pain, anxiety, and emotional anguish, as well as a general decrease in the enjoyment of life."
They claimed to have suffered property damage in addition to wage loss and loss of earning capacity.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Due to the accident, Corinne and Taylor were "compelled to and did seek medical care," having taken on extra costs for their treatment, physicians, hospitals, therapy, and expenses for prescription medication as well as incidentals rendered to them.
It was noted their injuries "have caused and will continue to cause Plaintiffs great mental and physical pain and suffering in an amount to be proven at the time of trial."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Corinne for comment.
Corrine became a breakout star when she competed in Nick Viall's Season 21 of The Bachelor which premiered in 2017, later returning for Season 4 of the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise.
Earlier this year, the reality personality made headlines with news that Corinne and her boyfriend, Jerry Morris, had called it quits after nearly one year of dating.