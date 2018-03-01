Tori Spelling Caught on Camera Acting Strange & Playful Moments Before Meltdown!

Tori Spelling was caught on camera acting strange and playful just moments before her manic meltdown Thursday morning at her Woodland Hills home.

In the cryptic clip, a loopy Spelling can be seen goofing around with unlikely pal, Bachelor star Corinne Olympios.

“Show everyone the t-shirt that you are wearing, because you guys this is so epic right now,” Olympios says in the video posted to her Instagram Story.

Spelling was sporting a top with a photograph of herself from her 90210 days.

The two were behind the scenes of an upcoming show titled Secrets In The Sauce.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police were dispatched to Spellings home at 7:15 AM for a “disturbance” reported. The bombshell audio of the dispatch can be heard using the words “female mental illness.”

Reports claim someone from the home called 911. Spelling lives with husband Dean McDermott, 51, and her five children.

An insider close to the family told Radar exclusively, “Tori was having a panic attack about family issues when the call to 911 was made.”

A family insider told Radar back in January that Spelling was dealing with financial burdens.

“Tori’s put up with his slothfulness for long enough, and now enough’s enough,” the source said.

In 2016, American Express sued Spelling for $87,595 in 2016. Her husband still owes ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, about $100,000 in child support.

