Tori Spelling Suffers Possible Nervous Breakdown — Cops Called To Reality Star’s Home

A scary incident has occurred at Tori Spelling’s Los Angeles home, and cops were called to the scene, local authorities confirm to RadarOnline.com.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM, and it was for a disturbance,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department exclusively told Radar.

According to reports, someone in the Woodland Hills house called 911 after the reality star became agitated while suffering what appeared to be a “nervous breakdown.”

In addition, the mom of five, 44, allegedly called cops last night because she thought an intruder was breaking into her home, but the suspect was just in fact husband Dean McDermott, 51.

The couple has a history of marital problems. In 2013, McDermott notoriously admitted to cheating on his wife, and promptly checked into rehab.

According to a source, the couple has been fighting lately because the cash-strapped McDermott remains unemployed.

“Tori’s put up with his slothfulness for long enough, and now enough’s enough,” a family insider told Radar in January.

They also have been experiencing serious financial woes. McDermott still owes his ex-wife Mary Joe Eustace nearly $100,000 in child support and alimony back payments.

