Secret Behind Breakdown: Tori Had ‘Panic Attack’ Over ‘Family Issues’ As Cops Called

Police rushed to Tori Spelling‘s home after a 911 caller reported she was having some sort of breakdown, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the secret truth behind the troubled star’s manic meltdown.

“Tori was having a panic attack about family issues when the call to 911 was made,” a source close to the situation revealed.

Radar has learned, at this point, Spelling, 44, won’t be transported to the hospital.

Sources say ambulances are no longer at the scene and cops cars left the home at 10am PST.

Informants say there’s no discussions about placing her “on any type of psychiatric hold, and she is no danger to herself or others.”

Spelling reportedly called 911 Wednesday night last night because she thought an intruder was breaking into her home, but it was soon discovered the suspect was her husband Dean McDermott, 51.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM, and it was for a disturbance,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department exclusively told Radar on Thursday.

According to reports, someone in the Woodland Hills house called 911 after the reality star became agitated while suffering what appeared to be a “nervous breakdown.”

Spelling has had a rough several years leading up to her March 1, 2018 breakdown. She and Dean have had a tumultuous history of marital problems.

McDermott admitted to cheating on his wife in 2013, leading him to check into rehab.

To make matters worse — McDermott remains unemployed and sources tell Radar exclusively it’s been a source of their fighting lately.

“Tori’s put up with his slothfulness for long enough, and now enough’s enough,” a family insider told Radar in January.

The troubled twosome have a long history of financial woes. McDermott still owes his ex-wife Mary Joe Eustace nearly $100,000 in child support and alimony back payments.

