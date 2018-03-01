Cops Rush To Tori Spelling’s Home For Possible ‘Mental Illness’ Call

Cops were called to Tori Spelling’s Los Angeles home for a “disturbance” earlier this morning. Bombshell audio of the dispatch call reveals more details on her alleged nervous breakdown.

In the audio, dispatch could be heard saying, “female mental illness” of the call to Spelling’s home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department previously told Radar, “The call came in at 7:15am, and it was for a disturbance.”

Reports claim someone in the Woodland Hills home she shares with husband Dean McDermott, 51, and their five children called 911. The call was made after the reality star suffered what appeared to be a “nervous breakdown.”

Spelling, 44, also allegedly called cops last night because she suspected an intruder was breaking into her home. It turned out to be her husband.

The breakdown comes years after her husband admitted to cheating on her and checked into rehab in 2013.

A family insider told Radar in January that the couple has been fighting because the family has been in deep debt.

“Tori’s put up with his slothfulness for long enough, and now enough’s enough,” the source said.

McDermott owes his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace nearly $100,000 in child support and alimony payments. American Express also sued Spelling for $87,595.55 in 2016.

