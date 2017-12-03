Cash-strapped Tori Spelling Takes Family To Santa’s Workshop – See The Photos thumbnail

HELPING HANDS

Cash-strapped Tori Spelling Takes Family To Santa’s Workshop – See The Photos

Hard-up star gets her family to help with charity cause.

By
Posted on
Cash-strapped Tori Spelling Takes Family To Santa’s Workshop – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
Getty Images
Cash-strapped Tori Spelling Takes Family To Santa’s Workshop – See The Photos
1 of 8
Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have had much documented money problems in recent times. But that did not stop them from helping the needy at a charity event this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tori, 44, and Dean, 51, attended the Santa's Secret Workshop charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Beverly Hills 90210 favorite wore a black gothic style dress with red heels for her appearance with her blonde hair in braids.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Husband Dean wore a red silk bomber jacket, stripped T-shirt with grey pants and shoes as the pair posed for the cameras.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Also in attendance were their kids eight-month-old baby Beau, Liam, 10, Stella, nine, Hattie, six, and five-year-old Finn.

Photo credit: Getty Images

But they were hardly the only big names present, with the likes of James Van Der Beek, Tiffani Thiessen, Haylie Duff and Ali Fedotowsky among those in attendance at the family event.

Photo credit: Getty Images

It was a welcome distraction for the family after Dean who made headlines recently after ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, claims he owes $100,000 in unpaid child support and is a 'deadbeat dad'. Claims that he has publicly refuted.

Photo credit: Getty Images

His former wife also claimed that he regretted leaving her for Tori Spelling. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments