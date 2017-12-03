Cash-strapped Tori Spelling Takes Family To Santa’s Workshop – See The Photos
1
of
8
1 of 8
Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have had much documented money problems in recent times. But that did not stop them from helping the needy at a charity event this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
But they were hardly the only big names present, with the likes of James Van Der Beek, Tiffani Thiessen, Haylie Duff and Ali Fedotowsky among those in attendance at the family event.
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 8
It was a welcome distraction for the family after Dean who made headlines recently after ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, claims he owes $100,000 in unpaid child support and is a 'deadbeat dad'. Claims that he has publicly refuted.
Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have had much documented money problems in recent times. But that did not stop them from helping the needy at a charity event this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
But they were hardly the only big names present, with the likes of James Van Der Beek, Tiffani Thiessen, Haylie Duff and Ali Fedotowsky among those in attendance at the family event.
Photo credit: Getty Images
It was a welcome distraction for the family after Dean who made headlines recently after ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, claims he owes $100,000 in unpaid child support and is a 'deadbeat dad'. Claims that he has publicly refuted.