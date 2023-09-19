‘Bachelorette’ Star DeMario Jackson’s Accusers Struggle To Serve Him Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite ‘Stakeout’ At His LA Pad

The women then tried a “skip trace” which is a “professional process used to trace someone who may be difficult to find.” They said all their efforts were unsuccessful.

A lawyer representing the alleged victims recently asked the court for permission to serve Jackson in an alternative method. He proposed publishing an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times to put Jackson on notice of the case.

The judge has yet to rule.

As we previously reported, last year, Jackson was sued by two women over alleged sexual assault. The accusers used the pseudonyms Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2 in the complaint.