Michael Jackson's Accuser Wade Robson's Sex Abuse Lawsuit One Step Closer to Trial

The bombshell sexual abuse civil case against the estate of the now deceased King of Pop Michael Jackson is one step closer to going to trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Wade Robson claims he was just seven years old when the Billie Jean singer molested him at the Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara while his sister slept in another nearby bed, the explosive lawsuit charges.

Robson who was prominently featured in the HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland, got a huge break in August when the California Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision that tossed out his lawsuits against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.