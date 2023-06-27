Jacko’s Neverland Was Perv Paradise: Did King of Pop Build Amusement Park as ‘Bait for Little Boys’?
Michael Jackson was accused of using his fabulous Neverland Ranch to lure young children and trap them in a disgusting world of kinky, sick sex. Like Disneyland, the 2,700-acre California ranch appeared to be the happiest place on earth, combining a theme park with a zoo.
It featured rides like a Ferris wheel and carousel, along with a menagerie of exotic animals, including elephants, tigers, and giraffes. But beneath the surface, the ranch was allegedly an evil web designed to snare children for illegal sex romps with the King of Pop.
In his bombshell court filings, Wade Robson claimed Jackson molested him at Neverland when he was just SEVEN YEARS OLD. And his sick, secret relationship with the star allegedly continued until he was 15.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Robson — a choreographer who worked with Britney Spears — will have his claims heard at trial after an appeals court overturned a previous court’s decision to dismiss the case.
“Central to the case will be whether Jackson used Neverland to draw children and their parents into his twisted world — as bait for little boys,” a source close to the case told RadarOnline.com.
Robson’s lawyer, Vince Finaldi, previously charged Jackson ran “the most sophisticated child sexual abuse procurement and facilitation operation the world has known” through his firms — MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.
The companies had a sinister “dual purpose,” according to Finaldi. “That was locating, producing, and enabling his sexual abuse of kids.”
- 'We Can Never Tell Anyone': How a Depraved Michael Jackson Tried to Keep His Lust for Wade Robson Secret — Inside the Sensational Court Claims
- Michael Jackson’s Accuser Wade Robson’s Lawsuit Over Molestation Allegations Headed to Trial
- LaToya Jackson’s Ex-Fiancé To Turn Over Michael’s Hard Drives & Laptop To Third Party As Battle With Estate Over Pop Star’s Property Rages On
Using the cover of Jackson’s firms, the singer’s aides contacted children and their parents and invited them to Neverland where the twisted music man would organize sex romps, said the lawyer.
“Make no mistake, Neverland Ranch was nothing but a well-orchestrated trap,” added Finaldi.
Robson said Jackson first noticed him when he won a dance contest run by MJJ Ventures in Australia at age five. Two years later, Robson was invited to Neverland.
Robson said Jackson molested him during the visit, allegedly beginning a perverted sexual relationship that lasted eight years — until he became too old for Jackson’s twisted tastes.
Ironically, Robson testified for Jackson at the pop star’s notorious 2005 trial in Santa Barbara for child molestation.
A jury found the singer not guilty of a 13-year-old boy’s claims that Jackson sexually abused him at the ranch. Robson said therapy has helped him admit he was an alleged victim of child sexual abuse.
Now, he’s suing Jackson’s companies, charging they were part of the singer’s “operation” to obtain children for sex.
A Jackson source previously blasted the lawsuit’s charges as “too silly” to even answer. But Robson is determined to continue the case and expose what he has said was Jackson’s sick setup.