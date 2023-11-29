Home > Omg > Donald Trump '24 Hour Hit Job': Donald Trump Threatens to Make MSNBC 'Pay' for Network's 'Illegal Political Activity,' Attacks 'Slimeball' Comcast CEO Source: MEGA; MSNBC Donald Trump attacked Comcast CEO Brian Roberts this week and threatened to make MSNBC “pay” this week. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 29 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump attacked Comcast CEO Brian Roberts this week and threatened to make MSNBC “pay” for the network’s allegedly “illegal political activity,” RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest late-night attack to come from the embattled ex-president via his Truth Social social media platform, Trump targeted Roberts and MSNBC on Tuesday night.

Trump called the Comcast CEO – who oversees MSNBC – a “slimeball” and accused the network of the “election interference.” He also claimed that MSNBC was “nothing but a 24-hour hit job” against him ahead of next year’s White House race.

“MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump wrote at 11:15 PM on Tuesday night. “Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years,” the ex-president continued. “It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country.”

Source: MEGA “Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years,” Trump fumed.

Trump then appeared to threaten Roberts and the network before warning the Comcast CEO and MSNBC that there is “much more to come.” “Our so-called ‘government’ should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity,” the 2024 GOP frontrunner concluded. “Much more to come, watch!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s late-night diatribe against Roberts and MSNBC on Tuesday was not the first time the ex-president targeted the left-leaning network. Trump attacked MSNBC again in September and threatened to investigate both the network and NBC should he win next year’s presidential election.

He vowed to investigate the two media entities for “country threatening treason” and called the Comcast-owned networks a “true threat to Democracy” and the “enemy of the people.” “I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events,” Trump wrote in September. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?” he continued. “They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” “The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!”

Source: MEGA Trump attacked Roberts and MSNBC in a similar rant published to Truth Social in September.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the White House, and he currently leads President Joe Biden in hypothetical polls connected to next year’s election. The ex-president is also preparing to battle four separate indictments in the coming months – the first of which is scheduled to kick off on March 4, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

