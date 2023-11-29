Joshua Jackson and Ex Jodie Turner-Smith Hire Private Judge to Fight Divorce Out of Public Eye
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have agreed to take their divorce battle behind closed doors.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson, and Turner-Smith informed the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over their case that they hired a private judge instead.
The actors revealed they have enlisted the help of retired Judge Scott M. Gordon.
Gordon is authorized by the parties to "hear and determine" all "matters until the final determination of the case.
Per the deal, Gordon will have the authority to preside over any disputes until December 2024. Jackson and Turner-Smith both signed the deal submitted to the court.
Gordon has been selected by many celebrities to help them finalize their divorce battles. He was hired by Kelly Clarkson in her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock, used by Britney Spears in her custody battle, and even worked for Mel Gibson during one of his court battles.
The decision to hire a private judge comes days after Jackson responded to Turner-Smith’s divorce petition.
As we previously reported, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband in October. The actress hired Dr. Dre and Kim Kardashian’s powerhouse lawyer, Laura Wasser, to represent her in court.
In her petition, Turner-Smith listed the date of separation as September 13. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
She asked the court to award her joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. In addition, Turner-Smith requested both parties be cut off from spousal support.
The filing revealed the duo did not sign a prenup before walking down the aisle.
In his response, Jackson said he agreed with his ex on sharing joint custody of their daughter. He also asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.
The one thing Jackson did not agree with Turner-Smith on was the date of separation. The Dawson's Creek star said the date was September 30, not September 13.
In regard to any separate property, Jackson said he “has not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list such property and reserves the right to amend this Response."
In September, weeks before the divorce, Turner-Smith posted on social media for her birthday that excluded Jackson.
She wrote, “As I embark on another new year, I can’t help but meditate on love and its many manifestations…. love is not some lofty unattainable thing. love is a gesture, a look, an intention. love is community. love is showing up. thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in New York— in spirit and in the flesh.”
Turner-Smith ended, “I don’t take any of this for granted, and most of all, I don’t take any of you for granted.”
For his part, Jackson was seen spotting at a concert with a newly-single Lupita Nyong'o. Sources claim the two are just friends.