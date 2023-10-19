It's Over: Lupita Nyong'o Splits From Boyfriend After Sparking Dating Rumors With Soon-to-Be Divorced Joshua Jackson
Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, have broken up after sparking dating rumors with soon-to-be divorced Joshua Jackson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 40, announced the split on her social media Thursday — just hours after being spotted with Jackson and friends at Janelle Monáe's concert.
"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering," Nyong'o began her lengthy post, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. She seemed to take a hit at Masekela.
"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the award-winning star said. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
Nyong'o later said she was "reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," adding that she's "choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."
"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it," the Us actress explained.
Nyong'o hashtagged the word "Breakup," ending her post by encouraging her followers to join her and "face our pain so we don’t spread it." She confirmed her relationship with Masekela with an Instagram post in December 2022.
One day before revealing the breakup, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress enjoyed a concert with Jackson at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, immediately sparking rumors of a possible love connection.
The two looked extremely close; however, it was later reported that Nyong'o and Jackson are just friends and were with a group of around 10. Sources said there was nothing romantic going on between the pair.
That didn't stop people from talking, especially since the Dawson's Creek actor is going through a divorce.
As this outlet reported, Jackson's wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce earlier this month after nearly four years of marriage. According to the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Queen & Slim actress, 45, wants joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie. She also made it clear that she doesn't want spousal support, and she doesn't want Jackson to collect, either.
There is a prenup in place, so the divorce should go smoothly — as long as neither one contests. While she claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, sources told RadarOnline.com last year there was already trouble in paradise.
"The dynamic between them has changed," an insider shared in 2022. "They're very different people."