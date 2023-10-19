It's Over: Lupita Nyong'o Splits From Boyfriend After Sparking Dating Rumors With Soon-to-Be Divorced Joshua Jackson

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the award-winning star said. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering," Nyong'o began her lengthy post, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. She seemed to take a hit at Masekela.

Nyong'o later said she was "reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," adding that she's "choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it," the Us actress explained.