Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Joshua Jackson After Three Years of Marriage: 'The Dynamic Between Them Changed'
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's nearly four-year marriage is over. The British model and actress, 45, filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie. She doesn't want spousal support, and she doesn't want Jackson to collect, either.
The Queen & Slim actress obtained divorce guru Laura Wasser as her legal representation. The Los Angeles-based attorney had represented everyone from Kevin Costner to Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian in their high-profile divorce battles. Britney Spears recently hired Wasser in her divorce from Sam Asghari.
There's a prenup in place, meaning that issues like property should be easy — unless either decides to contest, which could turn into a full-blown war like Costner's divorce.
Turner-Smith listed the date of separation as September 13 in the documents filed on Monday.
The couple's relationship was full speed ahead after they met in 2018. Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their only child the following year — but insiders told RadarOnline.com last year there was already trouble in paradise.
"Things are definitely rocky," a source shared in December, adding that while they "seem like the perfect match," they argue "over little things" that often "escalate into full-blown rows."
"They're very different people," claimed the insider, pointing out that Turner-Smith is outgoing and social while Jackson is more of an introvert.
Our source said "the dynamic between them has changed" — and that was nearly one year before she pulled the plug on their short-lived marriage.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Turner-Smith and Jackson's reps for comment.
- Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources
- ‘United Decision’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce As Sources Paint Her as a Party Girl, Actress Spotted Downing Shots Days Before Split
- ‘Less Than Supportive’: Sophie Turner Accuses Joe Jonas of Pressuring Her to Attend Events After 2nd Child's Birth, Denies Partying Hard: Sources
The two appeared to be trying to make it work in September. As PEOPLE pointed out, Jackson celebrated his wife's birthday with her in New York City on September 9. They were also together at New York Fashion Week and at the launch of the Lotus Emeya electric vehicle last month.
But the White Noise actress was noticeably solo at the Albie Awards last week.
Tuner-Smith spoke out in 2021 about how lucky she was with the Dawson's Creek star.
"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she shared, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
She also gushed about their marriage last year, telling Forbes, "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up.
"That is one of my favorite things about him."