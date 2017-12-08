Joshua Jackson’s New Girlfriend Finally Gets Divorced!

Joshua Jackson raised eyebrows when he recently stepped out with a brunette beauty — who was still a married woman! Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the brunette beauty, Shafia West, has finally divorced her husband, Ryan West.

According to San Diego court records, the now-ex-couple of less than five years, were officially over in the eyes of the law as of Nov. 12.

“They had no kids and little shared assets, so the divorce was approved quickly,” a source told Radar.

A still-married West, 28, was spotted getting cozy with 39-year-old Jackson at a Studio City farmer’s market in August.

As Radar reported, a year before Jackson was spotted with his new model-stylist squeeze, he split with his partner of a decade, Diane Kruger, who went public with her own secret relationship with Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus.

West’s husband was aware of his then-wife’s new relationship, said a source.

“It surprised him, but not too much,” the insider previously told Radar, adding Jackson “has his hands full” with her.

