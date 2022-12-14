Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed'
Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise.
A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."
The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows."
"They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted.
Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion Awards on December 5, walking arm-in-arm while departing from Chiltern Firehouse.
The source said "the dynamic between them has changed" behind the scenes.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith for comment.
In a recent interview, Turner-Smith opened up about how she balances her busy life, including a successful career and being a mom.
"Historically, women have always been asked to choose between being great mothers and great at their careers," she told Bustle, adding, "Josh has always tried to maintain that I would always have all the support that I needed so that I could do both."
The pair met at a birthday party for Usher in 2018, got married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter together in April 2020.
"When I came onto the scene I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," she added about the time before her work took off. "And that was a story for people. I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades."
To avoid negativity online, she has since deactivated Twitter and disabled Instagram DMs from strangers, noting her concern is for her daughter.
"I think the bottom line is, I accept the thorns that come with the rose," Turner-Smith explained. "I accept them for me. I don't accept them for my daughter."