Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Wedding Ring Despite Shock Divorce From Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith seemingly tried to hide her divorce from her husband, Joshua Jackson, wearing her wedding ring in public until the end. The Queen & Slim actress was still rocking her ring on that finger as recently as September 22 during Milan's Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Turner-Smith, 45, filed for divorce on Monday after nearly four years of marriage — but less than two weeks ago, she concealed her relationship status despite claiming their date of separation as September 13.
In the photos taken at Gucci's runway show, Jackson's wife looked chic in a gray structured bralette with a matching blazer and relaxed-fit black jeans. Pairing the fashion week look with pointed heels and a black Gucci belt, the British model vibe was the ultimate cool girl.
While Turner-Smith dripped in jewels, the most noticeable accessory was her wedding ring.
The After Yang actress shared photos from the event on her Instagram, proudly sporting her ring but failing to be transparent about her crumbling marriage.
"OH @GUCCI!!!! what a chic and sexy start, @sabatods i’m proud to have witnessed it, especially with my gorgeous mother @hildaturnersmith by my side. scroll to see me proposition @ameliadimzfor a #chickenshopdate," Turner-Smith captioned the fashionable snaps.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Turner-Smith filed for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie. She also made it clear that she doesn't want spousal support, and she doesn't want Jackson to collect, either.
She revealed a prenup is in place, meaning the divorce should go smoothly — as long as neither one contests.
While Turner-Smith claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, sources told RadarOnline.com last year there was already trouble in paradise.
"Things are definitely rocky," a source shared in December, adding that while they "seem like the perfect match," they argue "over little things" that often "escalate into full-blown rows."
"They're very different people," claimed the insider, pointing out that Turner-Smith is outgoing and social while Jackson is more of an introvert.
Our source said "the dynamic between them has changed" — and that was nearly one year before she pulled the plug on their marriage.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Turner-Smith and Jackson's reps for comment.
Turner-Smith and Jackson's relationship began when they met in 2018. They tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their only child the following year.