Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Wedding Ring Despite Shock Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith seemingly tried to hide her divorce from her husband, Joshua Jackson, wearing her wedding ring in public until the end. The Queen & Slim actress was still rocking her ring on that finger as recently as September 22 during Milan's Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Turner-Smith, 45, filed for divorce on Monday after nearly four years of marriage — but less than two weeks ago, she concealed her relationship status despite claiming their date of separation as September 13.