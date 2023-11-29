Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Home Intruder Agrees to 5-Year Restraining Order, Won't Contact Politician or His Wife Cheryl Hines
The man who was arrested after he tried to make contact with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his California home has agreed to stay away from the politician for 5 years.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kennedy and Jonathan Macht informed the court they reached a deal privately.
Per their agreement, Macht waives his right to a hearing on the matter. In addition, he agreed to not “harass, intimidate .. attack, strike, threaten, assault, hit, abuse, destroy, personal property of, or disturb the peace of Robert F Kennedy Jr.”
Macht said he would not contact Kennedy directly or indirectly nor will he take any action to obtain Kenndy’s address or location.
At all times, Macht agreed to stay 100 yards away from Robert F Kennedy, his wife Cheryl Hines, and other family members.
Further, Macht said he would not buy or try to receive any firearms.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Kennedy was granted a temporary restraining order against 28-year-old Macht after the man showed up to his Brentwood home.
The judge ordered Macht not to come near Kennedy until a hearing on November 29.
In the petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kennedy accused Macht of having shown up to his home twice on October 25.
Kennedy and his wife were home along with his security team. The petition revealed Macht had sent several harassing letters to Kennedy’s residence and over 430 emails.
Kennedy’s filing said Macht climbed over a fence in the backside of his home. His security team met him on the other side and quickly arrested him.
The police arrived at the home and served Macht with an emergency protective order. Despite the order, Macht showed up to Kennedy’s home again hours after being released from jail.
Following his release, Macht hired a defense lawyer who quickly made contact with Kennedy’s team to resolve the matter without any future court hearings.
All the drama comes as President Biden has refused to grant Kennedy’s plea for secret service protection.
The politician’s attorney previously said, “We needed to take this step [of obtaining a restraining order] because President Joe Biden won't give Mr. Kennedy security protection despite the clear need demonstrated by Jonathan Macht's and others' actions."