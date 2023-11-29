Blindsided: Michael Oher Challenges Tuohy Family in Court Over 'Blind Side' Money, Claims Financial Documents Are 'Contradictory and False'

Former NFL player Michael Oher recently challenged his adoptive parents' accounting of the family's earnings from the hit movie The Blind Side, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In newly filed court documents obtained by the Blast this week, Oher claimed that the accounting documents provided by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy were “contradictory, confusing, false in material ways, and wholly inadequate to account for the assets of [his] estate.”