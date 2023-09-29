Ex-NFL Star Michael Oher's Conservatorship With Tuohy Family Terminated, Rules Tennessee Judge
Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes announced on Friday that she is terminating the conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, a Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took him in during his high school years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The agreement, which was initiated in 2004, granted the Tuohys control over Oher's finances.
Oher had signed the agreement when he was 18 years old and was living with the couple while being recruited as a star high school football player.
While Judge Gomes is ending the conservatorship, she made it clear that she is not dismissing the case.
Oher has requested that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of any money they may have received under the agreement, alleging that they used his name, image, and likeness to enrich themselves.
The former NFL star also claimed that the Tuohys falsely led him to believe that the agreement meant they were adopting him.
- 'Hurtful': Michael Oher Accused of Attempting $15 Million Shakedown on Tuohy Family Before Filing Bombshell Lawsuit
- Late NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Running Through Trust Fund For Her Own Personal Use
- Family War: John Singleton's Mom Shuts Down Her Granddaughter's Demand for 4-Figure Monthly Allowance From Late Director's Estate
Judge Gomes expressed her concern and disapproval that such an agreement was ever allegedly put into place. She claimed that throughout her 43-year career, she had never encountered a conservatorship agreement involving an individual who was not disabled.
Oher has accused the Tuohys of utilizing their authority as conservators to strike a deal that resulted in them and their two biological children receiving millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and country music singer Tim McGraw.
The film, which earned over $300 million, centered around Oher's life story. However, Oher claimed to have not received any compensation from the movie.
According to ESPN and the Associated Press, agents negotiated a small advance for the Tuohys from the production company for The Blind Side, based on a book written by Sean Tuohy's friend, Michael Lewis, the couple's lawyers. The deal supposedly included "a tiny percentage of net profits" divided equally among a group that included Oher, they said.
The attorney claimed that each of the Tuohys, as-well-as Oher, received $100,000 apiece. The lawyer also claimed that the couple paid taxes on the NFL player's portion.
The Tuohys' filing said they never signed any pro football contracts for Oher and that he was happy with their financial arrangements from the film.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Both Oher and the Tuohys were present during the court proceedings via video conference call but did not speak. It had been previously confirmed by both parties that they desired the conservatorship to come to an end.