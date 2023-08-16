Your tip
Michael Oher Demands Tuohy Family Answer Questions About ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Deal, Wants a List of All Royalties Paid Out

michael oher tuohy family pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Ex-NFL star Michael Oher has demanded the Tuohy family provide a full list of all contracts they entered on his behalf as part of his bombshell court battle against the couple he claimed swindled him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Oher filed a bombshell petition in Tennessee Court demanding he be let out of a conservatorship he was put in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

michaeloher instagram
Source: @michaeloher/instagram

The Tuohy family took Oher in when he was a young homeless kid and allegedly helped him become an NFL star. For years, the family has claimed they adopted Oher.

However, in his new petition, Oher said they never adopted him and instead placed him under a conservatorship. The ex-NFL star accused the duo of ‘exploiting” him “for their own benefit.”

He claimed they preyed on him because he was a “gullible young man” with talent on the football field.

Oher said the family did offer him support over the years and even asked him to move in with them in his senior year.

michaeloher instagram
Source: @michaeloher/instagram
"The Tuohys did tell Michael they loved him and that they intended to legally adopt him," Oher’s lawsuit said. "Michael believed them, was delighted to be part of a real and stable family, and trusted Mr. and Mrs. Tuohy completely."

In his lawsuit, Oher claimed the family tricked him into signing the conservatorship documents. He claimed that the Tuohys had him sign paperwork that he believed would make the adoption official — but he alleged the documents actually appointed the couple as his conservators, which allowed them to “have total control over Michael Oher's ability to negotiate for or enter any contract, despite the fact he was over 18 years of age and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities."

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock

The ex-NFL star said he wasn’t paid handsomely like the Tuohy family. Further, he claimed that the movie deal had a provision that signed away the rights to his story without any payment. Oher said he “at no time ever willingly or knowingly signed this document.”

Oher has demanded the conservatorship be terminated. In addition, he wants them to provide accounting for any money made through deals negotiated for him.

michael oher the blind side mega
Source: mega

In response, the Tuohy family accused Oher of attempting to shake them down for $15 million before filing his petition in court. They denied all allegations they tricked him into a conservatorship or didn’t pay him a cut of deals he was involved in.

Their lawyer said the conservatorship "was established to assist with Mr. Oher’s needs, ranging from getting him health insurance and obtaining a driver’s license to helping with college admissions.”

the blind side poster
Source: warner bros pictures

"The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone -- let alone from someone they loved as a son -- defies belief," their lawyer added.

Now, RadarOnline.com has learned that Oher has demanded the Tuohy family answer a list of questions in the case. The ex-NFL star has demanded they “describe in detail the reasons you sought” the conservatorship.

In addition, he wants them to describe in detail why they chose to obtain a conservatorship instead of formally adopting him.

He also demanded they list all contracts and agreements they entered on his behalf, including documents showing royalties paid to the family for The Blind Side.

The battle is ongoing.

