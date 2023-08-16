Michael Oher Demands Tuohy Family Answer Questions About ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Deal, Wants a List of All Royalties Paid Out

Ex-NFL star Michael Oher has demanded the Tuohy family provide a full list of all contracts they entered on his behalf as part of his bombshell court battle against the couple he claimed swindled him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Oher filed a bombshell petition in Tennessee Court demanding he be let out of a conservatorship he was put in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.