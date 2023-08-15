'Hurtful': Michael Oher Accused of Attempting $15 Million Shakedown on Tuohy Family Before Filing Bombshell Lawsuit

The Tuohy family has fired back at former NFL player Michael Oher's bombshell claims in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Oher, who inspired the Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side, accused the Tuohy family of lying about legally adopting him as a teenager.

Oher also claimed he never saw a dime of the wealth generated by the Oscar-winning film based on his life, which earned Leigh Ann and Sean Tuohy, as well as their two biological children, a substantial amount of money.

The Tuohys denied the claims and accused Oher of attempted extortion before taking his allegations to the press.