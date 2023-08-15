Sandra Bullock Looks Downcast in First Sighting Since Death of Partner Bryan Randall as 'Blind Side' Lawsuit Drama Emerges

Bullock portrayed Leigh Anne in the film, and country star Tim McGraw played Sean as the couple took on the role of Oher's legal guardians, hiring tutors and honing Oher's hidden athletic skills.

"What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers," Oher's legal docs stated.

Oher claimed that Sean, Leigh Anne, and their two children raked in $250,000 outright from the movie, an allegation that Sean vehemently disputed.

"We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for," he fired back. "The last thing I needed was 40 grand from a movie. I will say it's upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."