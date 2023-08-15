Sandra Bullock Looks Downcast in First Sighting Since Death of Partner Bryan Randall as 'Blind Side' Lawsuit Drama Emerges
Sandra Bullock reemerged for the first time since the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall on the very day former NFL star Michael Oher, whose life story was the subject of her hit film The Blind Side, filed a bombshell lawsuit.
The Oscar-winning actress was seen wearing sunglasses while driving, putting on a brave face as she ran errands, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bullock had a dog seated on her lap while cruising through Beverly Hills in photos published by Daily Mail on Monday, just a little over a week after Randall's devastated family announced that he "passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS" on August 5.
Randall and Bullock had been together since 2015. The Miss Congeniality star described her beau, a model-turned-photographer, as the "love of my life" during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, revealing how much she cherished their blended brood.
"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, explaining, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."
Earlier this week, Bullock's name made headlines amid legal drama involving Oher.
The 37-year-old alleged in a legal petition against his family that he was tricked into signing a document that made Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy conservators and allowed them to profit off his name following the 2009 Academy Award-winning movie.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Michael Oher Blasts 'Blind Side' Family for Allegedly Never Adopting Him, Making Millions Off Lie
- Sandra Bullock Went Into Hiding to Care for ALS-Stricken Boyfriend Bryan Randall One Year Before His Death
- Sandra Bullock Orphan Tragedy: ‘Beautiful Little Girl’ Left Behind After Star’s Partner Bryan Randall’s Sudden Death — ‘She’s Gone Through So Much’
Bullock portrayed Leigh Anne in the film, and country star Tim McGraw played Sean as the couple took on the role of Oher's legal guardians, hiring tutors and honing Oher's hidden athletic skills.
"What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers," Oher's legal docs stated.
Oher claimed that Sean, Leigh Anne, and their two children raked in $250,000 outright from the movie, an allegation that Sean vehemently disputed.
"We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for," he fired back. "The last thing I needed was 40 grand from a movie. I will say it's upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."
"Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn't like that," Sean told the Daily Memphian. "They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family."
"We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship," he explained, adding they will continue to love Oher. "We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court."