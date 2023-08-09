Sandra Bullock Orphan Tragedy: ‘Beautiful Little Girl’ Left Behind After Star’s Partner Bryan Randall’s Sudden Death — ‘She’s Gone Through so Much’

Sandra Bullock’s late partner, Bryan Randall, left behind a daughter when he suddenly passed away over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Randall’s 29-year-old daughter, Skylar Staten, is now an orphan after having also previously lost her mother in January 2007.

In a heartbreaking development to come after Bullock’s partner passed away on Saturday at 57 after a years-long battle with ALS, it was revealed that Randall’s daughter lost both her parents in a span of 16 years. Randall reportedly met Skylar’s mother, Janine Staten, during a rehab stint in the early 1990s. The pair both lived in Oregon at the time, according to the New York Post.

“Heroin was their drug of choice and I remember meeting them both when Janine was still pregnant,” a source who was close to Skylar’s mother before her death told the Post. “Bryan had just gotten out of rehab at that point and they were both struggling.” The friend continued, “After Skylar was born, he was never around.”

Skylar was born in 1994 and Janine reportedly filed court papers demanding that Randall pay child support. Janine then filed a similar motion ten years later in 2004. Another source who was close to Skylar’s mother before her death claimed that Janine started using again sometime between 2004 and 2007.

“Janine was also very beautiful, and just brilliant,” the friend said. “She had so much going for her but those drugs had a hold on her.” Randall’s ex and Skylar’s mother ultimately passed away on January 4, 2007. Skylar was then sent to live with her maternal grandmother, Perri Johnson, who also passed away shortly thereafter.

“I honestly think Perri died of a broken heart after losing Janine,” Janine’s former roommate told the Post this week. It was not until Skylar’s grandmother passed away that Skylar was sent to Los Angeles to live with Randall. Randall reportedly “cleaned up his act” and became more involved in his daughter’s life while also launching a new career in modeling and photography.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bullock and Randall met in 2015 when Randall was hired to photograph the Oscar-winning actress’ son at a birthday party. According to the Post, Bullock – who was still reeling from her split from Jesse James in 2010 – hired a private investigator to look into Randall’s past before they started officially dating.

“Investigators came around and said they were doing a background check on [Randall] because he was getting involved with her and she just wanted to know his history,” a friend close to the late model and photographer told the outlet. Bullock later expressed her love and admiration for Randall during an interview in December 2021. “I found the love of my life,” The Blind Side actress gushed at the time. “We share two beautiful children — three children, including his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

Randall sadly passed away on Saturday, August 5, following a secret three-year battle with ALS. He was 57. Both Bullock and Skylar were reportedly by his side throughout the lengthy battle. "My heart goes out to Skylar," a close family friend said after Randall's tragic passing on Saturday. "Her mom, who struggled for a long time, died tragically, and then her grandmother." "And now her father, so she is now an orphan," the friend added. "Skylar has gone through so much in her young life."

