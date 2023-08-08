Sandra Bullock Cared for Late Partner Bryan Randall in His Final Days Before His Death at 57, Actress’ Sister Reveals
Sandra Bullock was right by her longtime partner Bryan Randall’s side in his last days and was taking care of him in their home before he passed this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Randall, who first met Bullock in 2015, had privately fought a three-year battle with ALS.
On Monday, Bullock’s sister Gesine posted a heartfelt tribute to Randall on Instagram. She revealed her sister had been part of the team taking care of Randall.
She wrote, “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”
She asked that, “In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General.”
As we previously reported, earlier this week, Randall’s family told People, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.
'At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,’ the statement ended.
Bullock met Randall five years after her marriage to Jesse James went up in flames. Randall, a photographer, was hired to shoot Bullock’s son’s birthday party.
Bullock and Randall were last seen together in July 2020 in Studio City with the actress’ children.