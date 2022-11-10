‘Closed For Business’: Sandra Bullock Turning Down Million-Dollar Roles, Taking Hiatus
Sandra Bullock’s recent hit The Lost City pulled in over $190 million worldwide, but sources say the A-list actress isn’t looking for a follow-up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, the 58-year-old is turning down lucrative offers that are being sent to her team.
“Sandra has been ‘closed for business’ since the early summer, “said an insider. “She’s saying no to everything — even jobs that pay millions for just a couple of days of work.”
The hiatus has been in Hollywood wondering if the mother of two will ever return to the big screen.
“Sure, she’s taken time off before,” said the insider, adding that the actress stepped away from the limelight from 2009 to 2013 as she dealt with the fallout from her divorce from Jesse James.
“But this feels different, and people are worried she’s veering toward permanent retirement.” Back in March, the actress complained about feeling overwhelmed by work.
“I’m so burnt out,” she told one interviewer. “I’m so tired, and not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” For the foreseeable future, she added, “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”
Prior to The Lost City, Bullock released a Netflix film The Unforgivable earlier in the year. The only other project before that film was 2018’s Bird Box with the streaming service. She starred in Ocean’s Eight the same year.
The film before that was 2015’s box office bomb Our Brand Is Crisis.
While promoting her latest film, she tried to reassure her fans saying, "I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while. I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."
"I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies, [If] I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement," she said before joking, "A very important announcement that no one will care about."
At the moment, Sandra has no new movie projects in development or production that she would be starring in.