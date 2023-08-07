Sandra Bullock's Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Secret Battle With ALS

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner has died. Bryan Randall passed away over the weekend after a private three-year battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Randall, who has been linked to Bullock since 2015, was only 57 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

His family revealed his death in a statement on Monday. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told PEOPLE. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement continued. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they concluded, signing off as "His Loving Family."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock first met Randall in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. The pair went public with their romance the following year, with The Lost City actress taking him as her plus-one to Jennifer Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux. Bullock spoke about her love for Randall in December 2021 on Red Table Talk, revealing he was her person. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock stated. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," the Bird Box actress said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

She couldn't help but gush over him. "He's the example that I would want my children to have," Bullock explained. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him." "I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,'" she added. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."

There were recent reports alleging the duo had broken up and had been living apart. As of this post, Bullock has not spoken out about Randall's death. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.

Powered by RedCircle