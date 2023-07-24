Tim McGraw and Faith Hill 'Fuming' Their Western Saga Won't Continue as 'Yellowstone' Prequels Live on Without Them: Report
Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, wanted their Western saga to go on and are "fuming" after getting a no-go from Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Faith and Tim had starred in the short-lived 1883, which ran from December 2021 to February 2022, acting alongside each other while portraying the original settlers of the Dutton dynasty.
"When we first started reading the script, 1883, it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever read, both of us, and it's just truly incredible," the crooner told Entertainment Tonight.
Tim previously said he was unsure about reprising his role, explaining last year, "I think we like Margaret and James to sort of live in that atmosphere they created for 1883."
Since then, insiders told The National Enquirer that the couple is upset their comeback hopes have been dashed as the Yellowstone prequels live on without them. Their rep insisted "That's not even remotely accurate," but people in their inner circle claim otherwise.
"Taylor told Tim and Faith that he planned these prequels as mini-movies that end after a short run," an insider spilled. Sources said A-list actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have already captivated audiences in 1923, which premiered to 7.4 million viewers in December compared with 1883's opening that garnered 4.9 million viewers.
"When Taylor and the other producers learned Helen and Harrison were up for doing another season, they jumped at the chance to continue working with two of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood history," said a source. "Sadly, Tim and Faith don't have that kind of juice."
It's anticipated the show's think tank will begin writing for season 2 of 1923 as soon as the Writers Guild of America strike is over.
As for why they were allegedly let down, Faith and Tim both want to have successful acting careers and "the two of them thought that showcasing their talents on 1883 would lead to more great offers," claimed a pal.
"It really sticks in their craw," said the friend who raved over Helen and Harrison being the "toast of the franchise."