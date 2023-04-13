Empty Nesters Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Working To Fix Marriage, Squabbling Since Daughters Flew The Coop: Source
Empty nesters Tim McGraw and Faith Hill went west to star in the hit Yellowstone prequel — and now, sources say, the country music couple is headed back east to work on their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They've been snapping at each other constantly since their girls flew the coop!" snitched one insider.
"It's like they don't know how to be civil to each other unless their daughters are around to play referee," the insider shared. The spatting spouses' oldest and youngest daughters — Gracie, 25, and Audrey, 21 — have settled in New York City with their eyes set on launching their own showbiz careers.
Meanwhile, their middle daughter, Maggie, 24, has also struck out on her own. She moved from the famous family's 22,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville and is now working as a legislative aide on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Despite their massive success as singers and actors, Tim and Faith, both 55, are said to have always put their family first.
And with their precious daughters all on the East Coast, a pal reveals the two are desperately looking for Big Apple digs to be close to them again.
"Their entire marriage has been centered on their daughters," noted the source. "Being left to their own devices for the first time has been a shock to them — and not in a positive way."
"Tim and Faith want to be close to their girls so they can feel like a family again," the insider shared, "and hopefully heal the wounds they've recently been inflicting on each other."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Faith and Tim's reps for comment.
The Your Love duo's relationship has been the target of rumors for years, with outlets claiming the two have been on the verge of a split since 2019.
“No one would be surprised if they officially ended it in the near future, especially since they've been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it's just a matter of who files the paperwork first," an insider told OK! Magazine at the time.
The source also claimed that McGraw was "flirtatious" and Hill was the "jealous" type.
Despite the speculation, Faith and Tim have continued to make their marriage work. The pair have been married since 1996 and will celebrate 27 years of matrimony in October — as long as they make it past their latest hump.