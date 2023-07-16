Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the fifth installment in the adventure series — really dialed back the success, clearing just $60 million at the box office in its opening weekend and faring worse with reviewers, with one demanding: "End this series now!"

While sources say the 81-year-old Hollywood icon is so humiliated by the film's failure to whip up excitement, he wants to hang up his weathered whip and faded fedora — and even his career — for good, his rep insisted it's not true.