Harrison Ford, 81, Ready to Retire From Hollywood After 'Indiana Jones' Flop: 'Rejection is Embarrassing to Him'
Harrison Ford is in his own personal Temple of Doom after his latest Indiana Jones flick flopped dramatically — and sources say he's ready to call it quits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the fifth installment in the adventure series — really dialed back the success, clearing just $60 million at the box office in its opening weekend and faring worse with reviewers, with one demanding: "End this series now!"
While sources say the 81-year-old Hollywood icon is so humiliated by the film's failure to whip up excitement, he wants to hang up his weathered whip and faded fedora — and even his career — for good, his rep insisted it's not true.
"Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes," spilled a source. "Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away."
Ford experienced similarly searing reviews when he revived his other iconic character, Han Solo, for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
"These are the characters Harrison built his career on and now they're both being rejected by modern audiences," pointed out an industry insider. But bad reviews and audience apathy aren't Ford's only hang-ups.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say Ford's wife, 58-year-old Calista Flockhart, was furious when he suffered a severe shoulder injury while shooting the film — and demanded he quit acting altogether.
She reportedly applied similar pressure when her aviation freak hubby narrowly escaped death after crashing his airplane in 2015. "He's finally feeling he may have passed his sell-by date!" squealed a source.
Ford's nearly 60-year career has produced several prestigious awards, but he's never an Academy Award win. If the actor, whose 81st birthday was earlier this week, walks away from acting, he'll sadly be retiring without an Oscar on his impressive resume.
Despite his Indiana Jones flop, Ford's recent projects include appearing alongside Jason Seigel in Apple TV's show Shrinking and the Western series 1923 with Helen Mirren.