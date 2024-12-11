EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Dick Van Dyke 'Pushed to Limit' Aged 99 by Heartbreaking Loss of Beloved Cat Bobo As Stars Flee Raging Malibu Wildfire
Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has sparked further health fears after revealing the heartbreaking loss of his beloved cat Bobo in the Malibu wildfire.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Mary Poppins star, 99, and wife Arlene Silver, 53, were forced to flee for safety in the face of the devastating fast-moving fires.
But Van Dyke somberly announced his family had suffered a fresh tragedy amid the tumult when one of their cats escaped in the rush to evacuate.
Writing on Facebook alongside a picture of Bobo, Van Dyke wrote: "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving.
"We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."
The loss of his beloved cat, plus the stress of the wildfires, and evacuating his home, has pushed the veteran star to the limit, according to insiders.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Dick is heartbroken, this really isn't want a elderly man needs just shy of his 99th birthday.
“The ordeal has pushed him to the limit and his loved ones are worried.
"He’s very frail and the stress won’t help."
The cat's chances will depend on the scope of the fires, which have exploded due to heavy Santa Ana winds in Southern California.
Other stars who have been affected by the fires include superstar singer Cher, who also lives in the area and was recently evacuated in the face of the wildfire.
Her publicist revealed the star had moved to a hotel with her pets on Monday night.
RadarOnline.com told in September how Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year's Emmy Awards – even though he was slated to be a presenter.
A worried insider said the actor, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, "lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life".
The source explained: "Although it is increasingly difficult for him to get around, he's happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd.
"So, it's extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he's agreed to be a presenter."
Van Dyke is known for being a dedicated professional who embodied the showbiz motto: "The show must go on – no matter what."
The insider warned: "It's not like Dick at all to not meet a prior obligation unless something really serious had occurred.
"That's why his absence is so alarming."
RadarOnline.com also revealed how Van Dyke, who he almost died when he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu last year, is so plagued with fears about his mortality he begged God to let him make it to his 99th birthday.
And when asked if he had any plans for the milestone, on December 13, the silver screen veteran poignantly admitted: "Just praying that I make it."
When he was also asked how he was feeling as he walked to his vehicle, Van Dyke rasped: "I'm very old."
The actor also pulled out of attending the FanX event from September 26 to 29 in Salt Lake City, just before he admitted he was praying he lives another few months.