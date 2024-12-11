'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Has Splashed More Than $70K In Battle to Solve Brutal 'Parasite' Facial Disfigurement
Brandi Glanville has confessed to spending over $70,000 in her search for the cause of her facial disfigurement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is now feeling "stressed" by the financial burden of her nearly two-year health ordeal shortly after shocking fans with a concerning selfie of her swollen, distorted face.
Glanville, 52, said in a new interview: "With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed.
"I don’t socialize. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."
The former Bravolebrity said she's seen an immunologist, an infectious disease specialist, a rheumatologist, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) for consultations.
She added: "They sent me to have my face checked — maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time.' I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks."
The reality star also said she's been on "everything you can think of", adding: "I’ve been on meds this whole year."
Glanville revealed she had spent $10,000 on lab work alone, undergoing "every test under the sun". These efforts ultimately led doctors to diagnose her with a facial parasite.
She admitted: "It's just been frustrating for all of us."
The TV personality suspects she may have contracted the parasite during a trip to Morocco, possibly from consuming various foods, including meat.
Earlier this week, Glanville raised concern among fans with an up-close selfie on X, which gave a clear view of her distorted face.
She looked to have puffy cheeks and thick lips, along with added wrinkles and droopy eyes. It was a stark difference from her usually unblemished look.
Addressing the dramatic change online, Glanville admitted she's just as confused as everyone else: "What happened? I wish I knew."
The Bravo alumna confessed she has been in and out of the hospital for more than a year, adding some of her doctors believe she has a parasite "jumping around her face" and others believe it's "stress-induced edema".
However, Glanville had another theory for her appearance – blaming the stressful years she spent on Bravo.
She added: "I personally say it’s Bravo."
She similarly pointed fingers at the reality network in July, blaming Bravo and their legal issues for her swollen look.
She wrote on X once more: "This is why I’m miserable and depressed. Stress will kill you. … Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point."
Glanville was a full-time cast member on RHOBH from Seasons 3 through 5, ultimately getting fired in 2015 after making comments about Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa.
She also appeared on Seasons 2 and 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip, where she was hit with allegations in 2023 saying she gave co-star Caroline Manzo "unwanted kisses" and "inappropriately touched her".
Glanville filed a lawsuit against Bravo in January 2024.